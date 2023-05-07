INDIA

DA crisis: Rally success encourages joint forum to plan bigger movements

Encouraged by a successful rally in support of their demand for enhanced dearness allowance payments in West Bengal and the arrears accrued on it, the joint forum of state government employees has announced bigger movements against the state government on this issue.

The forum held the rally on Saturday, and has said their agitation will continue till their demands are fulfilled.

According to the convenor of the joint forum Bhaskar Ghosh, the first step of the next phase of movement will be mass agitation in front of all the district magistrate offices throughout the state.

“The next step will be the indefinite strike. Our movement against the state government on this issue will be continued till our demands are fulfilled. At the same time, our parallel legal battle in the Supreme Court of India, where the case is pending now, will also continue. The state government should understand that it is because of the hard efforts of its employees that so many national and international awards have come to it,” Ghosh said.

According to him, Saturday’s protest rally and following public meeting was a grand success and received support from all corners. The meeting witnessed the gathering of all anti-Trinamool Congress forces, including BJP, Congress and CPI(M).

Trinamool Congress leadership have, however, described the meeting as a gathering of all “frustrated souls” of the opposition parties.

The joint forum has already conducted pen-down strikes and one-day strike in support of their demands. Currently, the members of the joint forum are continuing with their “digital noncooperation” strike, where orders received through WhatsApp are not followed.

