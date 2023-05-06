The leader of opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, on Saturday questioned why the dates for hearing on enhanced dearness allowance to state government employees in the Supreme Court are getting postponed frequently.

The BJP leader also said that there might be some reasons behind this constant postponement of dates.

Adhikari was addressing a public meeting of the joint forum of state government employees that is spearheading the movement in this matter at Hazra crossing, which is within 1 km from the residence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

“Whenever there is a case against Suvendu Adhikari, the matter comes up for hearing within three days. But unfortunately, when it comes to the hearing on dearness allowance, the matter gets postponed from December to July. I am aware of many such games behind the scene,” Adhikari said.

The Trinamool Congress leadership has claimed that if the leader of the opposition is aware of the “games behind the scene”, he should speak about it, and the apex court should also question him in this matter. According to Trinamool leaders, such comments by the leader of the opposition is equivalent to defamation of the court.

Adhikari also advised the joint forum to adopt total non-cooperation with the state government to get their demands fulfilled.

Meanwhile, the dearness allowance protest dais turned into a gathering of all anti-Trinamool Congress forces in the state. Besides Adhikari, Congress leader Kaustav Bagchi and CPI(M) central committee member Sujan Chakraborty also turned up on the same dais.

Criticising the gathering, Trinamool spokesman Kunal Ghosh said that the rally, which was supposed to be in demand of dearness allowance, actually became a gathering of ‘frustrated’ souls of multiple political parties.

“The manner in which personal attacks were made from the dais of the protest rally is highly condemnable,” he said.

20230506-200606