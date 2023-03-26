As President Droupadi Murmu will be reaching Kolkata on Monday to attend the annual convocation of Visva Bharati University in West Bengal’s Birbhum district the next day, the state government employees agitating on the streets against non-payment of dearness allowance arrears have decided to greet her with mass email highlighting their demands on this count.

According to a spokesman of the Joint Forum of State Government Employees, the umbrella organisation spearheading the protest demonstration, in the mass email, the forum will also highlight how the state government is resorting to “vindictive” show-cause notices and transfers to employees who participated in the strike convened by it on March 10.

In the mass email to the President, the forum will also seek her intervention in resolving the ongoing impasse on the issue.

On the same day, a similar mass email will be forwarded to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the matter, the joint forum spokesman said.

The joint forum has already announced that they will be going on mass leave on March 30 besides organising a mega protest rally on the streets of Kolkata on the same day.

At the same time, the forum will be organising a two-day sit-in demonstration at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi from April 10. Already the state government employees are observing the “digital non-cooperation” movement against the state government on the DA issue.

Prior to that, they observed a day’s strike and a two-day pen-down strike on the issue.

