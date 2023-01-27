ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Daali Dhananjay, Sathyadev come together in pan-India actioner 'Zebra'

Popular Kannada actor Dhanajaya and Sathyadev of ‘Ram Sethu’ fame are coming together for the pan-Indian movie titled ‘Zebra’.

This multi-starrer action thriller also stars Telugu comedian Sunil, last seen as the sinister Mangalam Srinu in ‘Pushpa’, Kattappa Sathyaraj and Sathya Akala. The movie has been written and directed by Eashvar Karthic, who’s best known for his film ‘Penguin’.

The team has wrapped up its schedule of 50 days and the remaining bit of shooting is planned in Hyderabad, Kolkata and Mumbai.

The film, which also has Sunil Varma, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Rama Raj, Jenifer Picanto, Suresh Chandra Menon and Kalyani Natarajan playing important roles, will be released in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi. Ravi Basoor of ‘KGF’ fame is the music director.

