INDIASPORTS

Dabang Delhi raider Naveen starts his preparations for PKL season 10

NewsWire
0
0

Dabang Delhi KC raider Naveen has started his preparation for the tenth season of Pro Kabaddi League.

The raider, who raked up the third-highest number of raid points (254) for Dabang Delhi KC last season, expressed that he’s gearing up for the landmark tenth season.

“I am currently preparing for the next season. I played in the Inter-Services tournament after the last season of the Pro Kabaddi League. It’s important for me to keep practising because there are tournaments such as the Asian Games coming up this year,” Naveen said on the first episode of Beyond the Mat (Season 3).

“I got married as well. My wife (Meenakshi Baliyan) is also a sportsperson. She’s a shooter,” she added.

The PKL star also spoke about why he wears jersey number 10.

“I like to watch cricket. I am a Virat Kohli fan and that’s why I support Royal Challengers Bangalore. I used to follow Sachin Tendulkar earlier. I aspire to be as good a sportsperson as he was. I wear jersey number 10 because Sachin’s jersey number was 10,” said Naveen.

Meanwhile, Anupam Goswami, Head Sports Leagues, Mashal Sports and League Commissioner, Pro Kabaddi League also expressed excitement for the tenth season of PKL.

“The commitment and enthusiasm of Pro Kabaddi superstars such as Naveen to the forthcoming PKL Season 10 is exciting as well as motivating. Of course, reaching a tenth season is a very special landmark for any sports league in India,” said Goswami.

“We are soon going to announce the Player Auction and tournament dates for the season, as well as our initiatives for continued augmentation for our League’s quality of competition attained by our champion athletes,” he added.

20230623-184202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    2,613 significant tech snags reported by various airlines in last 5...

    Two Japanese firms to invest Rs 576 cr in Telangana

    Naga peace talks to resume soon in Delhi

    On Int’l Day of Monuments, Agra residents demonstrate no pride in...