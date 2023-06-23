Dabang Delhi KC raider Naveen has started his preparation for the tenth season of Pro Kabaddi League.

The raider, who raked up the third-highest number of raid points (254) for Dabang Delhi KC last season, expressed that he’s gearing up for the landmark tenth season.

“I am currently preparing for the next season. I played in the Inter-Services tournament after the last season of the Pro Kabaddi League. It’s important for me to keep practising because there are tournaments such as the Asian Games coming up this year,” Naveen said on the first episode of Beyond the Mat (Season 3).

“I got married as well. My wife (Meenakshi Baliyan) is also a sportsperson. She’s a shooter,” she added.

The PKL star also spoke about why he wears jersey number 10.

“I like to watch cricket. I am a Virat Kohli fan and that’s why I support Royal Challengers Bangalore. I used to follow Sachin Tendulkar earlier. I aspire to be as good a sportsperson as he was. I wear jersey number 10 because Sachin’s jersey number was 10,” said Naveen.

Meanwhile, Anupam Goswami, Head Sports Leagues, Mashal Sports and League Commissioner, Pro Kabaddi League also expressed excitement for the tenth season of PKL.

“The commitment and enthusiasm of Pro Kabaddi superstars such as Naveen to the forthcoming PKL Season 10 is exciting as well as motivating. Of course, reaching a tenth season is a very special landmark for any sports league in India,” said Goswami.

“We are soon going to announce the Player Auction and tournament dates for the season, as well as our initiatives for continued augmentation for our League’s quality of competition attained by our champion athletes,” he added.

