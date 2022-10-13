INDIA

Dabolim Airport will not be shut down: Goa CM clarifies

NewsWire
0
0

After opposition parties targeted the Goa government alleging it is secretly trying to close the Dabolim Airport, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday clarified that even after Mopa airport is operational it will not shut down.

“Many have expressed concern about Dabolim airport. I want to assure them even after Mopa airport is operational this airport will not be shut down,” Sawant said during a programme in Mormugao, South Goa.

He said that there are many plans to keep Dabolim Airport operational.

“Next week, we will plan how to make division of flights (landing), if international flights land at Mopa then national flights can be landed here,” Sawant said.

Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho on Wednesday had expressed fear that Goa Dabolim Airport may shut down if local taxi operators fail to support ‘app-based taxi service’.

According to Godinho, once the Mopa Airport is operational and when they start giving top class transport facilities then Dabolim airport will suffer.

“If transportation mess continues at Dabolim then everyone will prefer to fly from Mopa,” he had said.

After the statements made by Godinho, Congress and Goa Forward Party had targeted BJP government stating it is trying to shut down the Dabolim Airport secretly.

“The government wants to shut Dabolim airport and promote Mopa airport, operated by private company,” Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao had said.

20221013-205204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Astro Zindagi (Weekly Horoscope)

    Decoding longevity – the science of graceful and delayed ageing

    The new and upcoming hotels in NYC

    Russia-Ukraine War made India postpone DefExpo? Govt cites logistics issues