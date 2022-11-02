BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Dabolim airport will not shut, Goa to get more connectivity: V.K Singh

Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation V.K Singh on Wednesday clarified that Dabolim airport in Goa will not be shut down, but will run simultaneously with the new Mopa airport for economic growth.

After the opposition parties targetted the Goa government alleging that it is secretly trying to close the Dabolim airport, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had clarified that even after Mopa airport is operational, it will not be shut down.

On Wednesday, the Civil Aviation Minister also clarified about the plans to keep Dabolim operational.

“To grow the economy of the coastal state by attracting tourist footfall, there is a need for more connectivity, which would be handled by Dabolim as well as Mopa airports. Both the airports are going to function and the Centre is very clear about it,” he told reporters here during his visit to the coastal state.

“Doubts have been created in the minds of the people that after Mopa is made operational, Dabolim airport will be shut down. This is an unfounded perception. We are very clear that in June 2010, a decision was taken by the cabinet that both airports will run,” he said.

“None of the airports will be shut down. We will give more connectivity to the new Mopa airport. We will also grow Dabolim in connectivity. Additional traffic will be handled by Mopa. Do not get carried away by rumours and perceptions. Traffic management will be carried out in such a way that it will benefit both the airports,” he said.

“If we want to increase the footfall of tourists and the economy of Goa then we will have to increase (air) traffic,” minister Singh said.

