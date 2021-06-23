Ayurvedic healthcare company Dabur India on Wednesday commenced construction of its new manufacturing facility in Madhya Pradesh.

The new unit is being set up with a phased investment of around Rs 550 crore and will manufacture a range of “Dabur’s Food Products, Ayurvedic Medicines and Health Supplements”.

“The first phase of construction of this new facility – which has been planned under the Mega Projects Scheme of the Madhya Pradesh government as well as the Central Government’s Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme – is scheduled for completion by the end of 2021-22 financial year,” the company said in a statement.

“Located in the SMART Industrial Park near Indore, this unit would provide direct cum indirect employment to around 1,250 people initially and over 3,000 people at the end of the final phase.”

“Spread over 51 acres of land, this new plant will become one of the largest manufacturing facilities for Dabur worldwide and possess cutting edge technology to make world class products.”

According to the company, since the Covid outbreak, demand for Ayurvedic products has seen a rapid growth.

–IANS

rv/sn/vd