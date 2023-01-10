INDIA

DAC approves anti-tank guided missiles, Brahmos launcher

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) has accorded acceptance of necessity for the procurement of HELINA anti-tank guided missiles, launchers and associated support equipment which will be integrated to the Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH).

The Brahmos launcher and fire control system (FCS) for the Shivalik class of ships and procurement of VSHORAD (IR Homing) missile system under design and development by DRDO have also been approved.

A senior Defence Ministry official said that the HELINA anti-tank guided missile is an essential part of weaponisation of ALH for countering enemy threats. Its induction will strengthen the offensive capability of the Indian Army, the official added.

At a meeting of the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, acceptance of necessity (AoN) was accorded to three capital acquisition proposals, amounting to Rs 4,276 crore.

All the three proposals – two of the Indian Army and one of the Indian Navy – are under the ‘buy’ (Indian-IDDM) category.

According to Defence Ministry, the Defence Acquisition Council also accorded AoN for the procurement of VSHORAD (IR Homing) missile system under design and development by DRDO.

In view of the recent developments along the Northern borders of the country, there is a need to focus on effective air defence (AD) weapon systems, which are portable and can be deployed quickly in the rugged terrains and maritime domains.

Procurement of VSHORAD, as a robust and quickly deployable system, will strengthen the air defence capabilities.

The Defenfe Ministry also said that the Defence Acquisition Council granted approval for procurement of Brahmos launcher and fire control system (FCS) for the Shivalik class of ships and next generation missile vessels (NGMVs) for the Indian Navy.

20230110-191202

