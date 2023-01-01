INDIA

DAE to deliver Ballot Unit VVPAT to Election Commission

Minister of Science and Technology Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) will deliver equipment for the Election Commission of India which includes Ballot Units (BU), Control Units (CU) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT).

Singh added that the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) will focus on Deep Sea mission & technologies which will add value to India’s economy in the years to come. 2023 will also witness further headway in the Blue Economy.

He said the department of Biotechnology (DBT) would take forward the successes of Covid-19 vaccine mission by investing in the improvement of vaccines for existing and emerging diseases. Significantly, major missions would also be launched on millets and patho-genomics of plant viruses in the International Year of Millets.

CSIR in 2023 will also focus on Green Hydrogen as it has already made a headway in Green Hydrogen indigenous as part of a clean energy mission.

