Daesh planning to carry out suicide attack in Pakistan

NewsWire
The Balochistan police have issued a threat alert for a suicide attack on security forces in Pakistan’s Quetta, local media reported.

In a statement, Quetta’s central police office said it had reliably learnt that Daesh – the Arabic acronym for the Islamic State (IS) militant group – was planning to carry out a suicide attack in Quetta, Dawn reported.

In this regard, a female suicide bomber named Zeenat, wife of Ziaur Rehman, daughter of Yar Muhammad Shahwani and resident of Khadkocha, had already volunteered herself for the suicide attack, the police said, Dawn reported.

The statement said that it was further learnt that she was currently living with “Daesh terrorist” Ghulam Din at an undisclosed location in Mastung district.

She had remained reportedly present with militants in their hideout at Pari Jhal and Nagao areas in the Bolan range, the statement said.

The central police office has asked all authorities concerned to take necessary action and preventive measures through concerned SSP and SPs in their respective areas to avoid any untoward incident.

“All entry and exit points of Quetta will be checked and more security personnel will be deployed,” Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langove said.

20221204-114203

