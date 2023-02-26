SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Dahal to leave for Doha on March 3

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal will leave for Doha, Qatar on March 3 for attending bilateral meetings and fifth Conference of the Least Developed Countries (LDCs).

Of the eight thematic round-table meetings during the LDCs’ conference, the Nepali delegation will participate in three.

A delegation headed by PM Dahal will leave for Doha on March 3 and return on March 6, Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Sewa Lamsal was quoted as saying by The Kathmandu Post.

On March 4, Dahal is scheduled to address the Conference to be organised by Malawi, the LDCs Chair, and make the country’s statement as the 26th speaker in the general debate of the Conference, Lamsal said.

Besides, Dahal is scheduled to attend bilateral meetings and participate in some programmes of the UN also on the sideline of the conference.

He is expected to attend the programmes organised by the Nepali Embassy and the Nepali community.

