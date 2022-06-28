The daily Covid-19 cases crossed the three-figure mark in Odisha on Tuesday after more than four months.

According to data shared by the Information & Public Relations Department, Odisha on Tuesday reported 113 fresh Covid-19 cases in six districts of the state in the last 24 hours.

Khordha district registered the highest 65 Covid-19 cases followed by Cuttack which recorded 21 new cases. Sundergarh district recorded six new cases whereas Puri, Jajpur and Sambalpur witnessed 1, 2 and 4 cases respectively. There were 14 cases from State Pool. The people from other states residing in Odisha and testing positive are reported as Pool cases.

The daily infections jumped by 44 compared to 69 detected on Monday. Out of the total 113 cases, 67 are quarantine cases while the rest 46 are local contacts. Currently, there are 517 active cases in the state.

Till now, the state has recorded 12,89,441 confirmed cases, of which 12,79,745 patients have recovered and 9,126 succumbed to the virus. Another 53 Covid-19 patients have died due to other reasons, the health department said.

The state’s Director of Health Services, Bijay Mohapatra said, “The infections are rising slowly but the situation is not alarming in our state. We have to see when it will reach its peak. We need to relook at the strategy to curb the transmission.”

Meanwhile, the state government has again appealed to the people to use masks and avoid visiting crowded places.

20220628-145605