There has been sharp decline in both new and active Covid-19 cases across India for the last few days, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

Addressing a digital press conference on current situation, Joint Secretary, Health, Lav Agarwal said that in the 24 hours, India has reported 86,490 new cases, while on May 7, daily cases were at 4.14 lakh, but had come down to 2.67 lakh on May 19 and had come down below the 2 lakh mark.

“Observing the decline of Covid cases per day, we have analysed that India has witnssed around 79 per cent reduction in daily cases, which is a big development for all of us but, we have to continue work on strict Covid behaviour,” he said.

According to the Health Ministry, the daily Covid positivity rate has declined by 33 per cent.

India has also witnessed a sharp decline in active cases in the last few days. As per the ministry, active cases, as on May 10, were reported at an average of 37.45 lakh, but now have reduced to 13 lakh, or a dip of around 65 per cent.

–IANS

pd/vd