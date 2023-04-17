India saw a slight dip in the new Covid cases in the last 24 hours as 9,111 were reported against the previous day’s count of 10,093, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

The active cases currently stand at 60,313.

The recovery rate is at 98.68 per cent.

The daily positivity rate is 8.40 per cent and the weekly positivity Rate is 4.94 per cent.

The total recoveries in the country stand at 4,42,35,772.

92.41 crore tests have been conducted so far. This includes the 1,08,436 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

220.66 crore vaccine doses (95.21 crore second dose and 22.87 crore precaution dose) have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

