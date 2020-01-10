Daily soap “Vidya” completes 100 episodes

Mumbai, Jan 17 (IANS) The popular daily soap “Vidya” has completed 100 episodes and the actors are grateful to the audience for their love and support.

Ever since the show started airing in September last year, it has enjoyed wide popularity for being so relatable. The show chronicles the story of a young woman named Vidya (played by Meera Deosthale), who is an English teacher at a village school. It highlights the plight of schools in rural areas and delivers a social message. Vidya’s hilarious linguistic quirks and her love-hate relationship with DM Vivek (played by Namish Taneja) has also won over the fan base.

Now, after the completion of the 100th episode, the cast and crew decided to celebrate on the set by cutting a cake.

“This milestone is a result of many talented people coming together and working as one. I feel blessed that we have successfully crossed a milestone and I wish that we cross many more. I would like to thank all our fans for the affection and love they have showered on us,” lead actress Meera said.

Lead actor Namish Taneja added: “This journey has been a very special one for all of us. It wouldn’t have been possible to reach this landmark without love and support from our fans and we are extremely grateful for that. Another reason that the show has succeeded in making a mark is the fact that it also addresses a social issue, and still beautifully connects back to the characters and story.”

“Vidya” airs on Colors from Monday to Friday at 7pm.

–IANS

abh/vnc