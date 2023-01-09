New Delhi, Jan 9 (IANSLife) We’re all bundling up with warm winter apparel as the outside temperature drops. Our jewellery scarcely stands out among the big coats, fur jackets, and wool scarves in our winter outfit. It is not appropriate to do away with your standout pieces and let your winter outfit stand out in the dark.

Winter is about changing the game of styling. Here are some very useful tips shared by Poem Kabra – Founder at Zavya that will make you slay during this season.

Necklaces and chains revival

The summer of 2022 showed a great resurgence of necklaces and chains that gelled very well with summer outfits. The exaggerated trend of such jewellery pieces will continue to slay in winter 2022-2023. Pop the clashing metallics and vibrant colours with your leather or denim jackets to carry that bold look.

You can also pair your bulky winter clothes with a thicker link chain or stacking rose gold chains or necklaces to keep it chic yet simple. It gives a flash of metallic shine in cold weather.

Dominating hoops

Hoops have become one of the most dominating jewellery pieces. Without a question, they are a must have and a classic staple. Pair big rose gold hoops with turtle neck sweaters that are a perfect combination under the winter sun rays. They are perfect for an evening ensemble and go with any winter outfit in your wardrobe. Elevate your look with silver or warm metallic hoops that would not get tangled in your winter gear.

Dramatic earrings

Pearls and zircons lead the fashion trends. To get that elite appeal, style your sharp studs, drop and dangles with warm overshirts, velvet co-ord sets and knit skirts. You can also choose from a range of whimsical hoops, solitaire studs and sterling silver drops. Make it effortless while dressing up a coat or heavy clothes.

Entangled stacking bracelets

Stacking bracelets are a perfect winter fashion flash. Layer them over long sleeve coats and knitted jumpers to gain attention. You can mix them with colourful bliss of gems to elevate your everyday look. The vibrant metallic bracelets complement outer-wear that can be layered up for a subtle accent or maximum impact.

Stone studded rings

Don’t discount your luxe appeal when you can adorn your hands with stone-studded, sterling silver and rose gold rings. It gives an inspired touch when they are worn with all-black or darker shapes of jacquard and wool blend attire. These are the best accessories that won’t get totally lost under jackets. Doesn’t matter how thick or covered your clothes are, you will be able to pop your jewellery over them.

Stunning pearl sets

Pearls are evergreen. If you want to glam in seconds then nail down to pearl sets without a second thought. Pearl jewellery is classic and goes with everything while giving an elegant look. Think chains with pearl charms and studs can highlight a standout in this cozy weather. These jewellery pieces are adaptive and can brighten up your look in just no time. Choose from delicate drops to pearl ‘sui dhaga’ to accentuate your look.

A basic understated jewellery is a must-have for any winter outfit. It is not just classic but is also astonishing when you are searching for everyday wear to something big statement-making pieces. Wearing beautiful pieces that are also stamped with purity can offer distinguished appeal and confidence.

