Daimler India sold 29,470 trucks, buses in 2022

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) on Monday said that it closed calendar year (CY) 2022 selling 29,470 trucks and buses (domestic and exports).

The DICV, a 100 per cent subsidiary of Daimler Truck AG, Germany, said that it had logged 25 per cent sales volume growth in 2022 over 2021.

The company also said that in 2022 it crossed the production milestone of 200,000 vehicles (including domestic and exports) and 200,000 transmissions at its Oragadam manufacturing facility near here.

The company recorded its best ever annual vehicle exports with 11,000 units, best-ever annual part sales (over 245 million parts) and best-ever annual domestic vehicle sales in 2022, DICV added.

Commenting on DICV’s 2022 annual performance, Satyakam Arya, Managing Director and CEO said: “CY2022 was one of our strongest performing years with 37 per cent growth in revenue and 25 per cent growth in sales. We crossed remarkable production milestones as well.”

