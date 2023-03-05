Actress Daisy Shah, who is set to make her foray in the digital world with her upcoming webseries “Lahora, The Kingdom”, will be seen in some intense action sequences in it.

The actress has learnt sword-fighting and horse-riding for her part.

The webseries is based on the life of Queen Didda, who ruled Kashmir directly and indirectly for about five decades between the tenth and eleventh centuries.

About the series, Daisy said: “The story is so inspiring and empowering that I obviously had to say yes to this project. It’s about how women were looked at in that era, then how this woman, like the one who’s actually the protagonist of the entire series, changes things around for the women in that era. For this project, I’ll have to work twice as hard to master sword fighting, horse riding, and other action sequences. I have a lot of training to do, but I assure you that you will not be disappointed.”

Sara Khan will also be seen in the series playing the role of ‘Ghazala’.

The series will be directed by Shahid Kazmi, who said: “Daisy was always my first choice when I first started working on the script. Daisy has to play the warrior princess, and I saw her doing some mind-blowing action sequences in ‘Race 3’. Then I decided she would be the main character in my ambitious project. She is ideal for the role of the warrior princess.”

The series will also star Arjun Manhas, Ray Parihar, Aarti Bhagat, Fezan Khan,Jagjeet Singh Rissam, and Shoib Nikash Shah.

“I’m collaborating with Sara Khan again for this project after seeing her perform in my upcoming release, ‘The Era of 1990’. She is open to new challenges and is not afraid to step outside of her comfort zone. In ‘Lahora, The Kingdom,’ she portrays ‘Ghazala’ a warrior who has one hand paralysed but fights valiantly with the other. She will surprise the audience for sure”, the director added.

The series will begin filming in Kashmir and Mumbai in the first week of April 2023.

