Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on Thursday congratulated the new President-elect Droupadi Murmu.

In a letter to Murmu to congratulate her, His Holiness wrote: “You are assuming this august position at a time when the international community is becoming ever more aware of the importance of India, which has much to contribute to the peace and development of the world.

“I have a deep respect for India and, as the longest staying guest of the government of India. I have had the opportunity to travel the length and breadth of the country. For thousands of years India has upheld the principles of ‘karuna’ and ‘ahimsa’ and Mahatma Gandhi made the principle of non-violence spread far and wide.

“It has the potential to engender peace within individuals and the world at large. As it is, India is the land of religious harmony, with so many different communities living together here.

“I often describe myself as a son of India because my entire way of thinking has been shaped by the Buddhist training I have received. As you may know, Tibetan Buddhist culture is firmly rooted in the traditions of reasoning and analysis developed by the scholar-adepts of Nalanda University.”

“Today,” the Nobel Peace laureate continued, “although modern education has significant value, its focus is materialistic. It needs to be balanced by creating greater awareness and interest in ancient Indian knowledge of the workings of the mind and emotions. People could learn to develop emotional hygiene, which entails tackling their destructive emotions and finding peace of mind.

“In this respect, India is best placed to combine the two. I am committed to continuing this effort to create greater awareness and interest of this treasure, particularly the power of compassion, among Indian brothers and sisters, and also to share it with the world.”

“As you may be aware,” he added, “the Tibetan people and I have been honoured to receive the unparalleled support of the government and people of India in our endeavour to protect and preserve our identity, including our ancient Buddhist culture. I would like to take this opportunity once again to express our deep gratitude through you, to the government and the people of India, for the warm hospitality we have been granted for more than six decades.”

His Holiness expressed confidence that the new President will do whatever she can to consolidate India’s strengths and provide a lead in working to develop a more peaceful world, inspired by the treasures of India’s ancient wisdom.

He concluded by offering his prayers and good wishes.

