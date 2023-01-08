In separate letters, Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama has congratulated Kevin McCarthy, Speaker of the US House of Representatives, and House Democratic leader, Hakeem Jeffries, on their victories in the recent elections to their respective posts.

“I have long been an admirer of the US for its role in upholding fundamental values such as democracy and the rule of law,” His Holiness said. “As a major power in the free world, the US can make a special contribution to shaping a more peaceful world by addressing economic challenges, social issues, and climate change. The US offers freedom and opportunity to all its citizens. This is what has made it a beacon of hope.

“Since 1979, I have had the pleasure of visiting the US many times and have had the opportunity to share my thoughts on a broad range of issues with the leadership, including some of your predecessors as Speaker.

“I have also been able to inform them of my concern for the Tibetan people in Tibet, who look to me with trust and hope. The Tibetan people are grateful for the broad-based bipartisan support we have received from the US.

“Our struggle is about our people being able to live with dignity while preserving and promoting our ancient culture — a culture of peace, non-violence and compassion — that has the potential to benefit humanity as a whole.”

His Holiness added: “I believe the situation in China is evolving and I am hopeful that this will lead to positive change. At the same time, I am pleased to inform you that the determination and spirit of the Tibetan people in Tibet remain indomitable.

“In my own life I am committed to promoting human values, encouraging inter-religious harmony, working to preserve Tibetan Buddhist culture, and to protecting Tibet’s fragile natural environment, as well as creating awareness of and interest in the ancient Indian understanding of the workings of the mind and emotions.”

He concluded by wishing both leaders “every success in your efforts to fulfil the hopes and aspirations of the American people and in contributing to a happier, more peaceful world.”

