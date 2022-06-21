Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on Tuesday expressed concern over the unprecedented rainfall and flooding in Assam that has led to extensive loss of life, devastation of property besides displacing millions of people over the last week.

“It is most unfortunate that the monsoon rains in Assam and other parts of India seem to wreak havoc year after year. I would like to express my sadness about the hardship caused to so many people in your state due to the recent floods. I offer my deep condolences to you, to the families who have lost loved ones, and to everyone affected by the flooding,” the Dalai Lama wrote in a letter to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“I appreciate that the agencies concerned are doing everything they can to rescue those affected and provide them with relief. As a mark of my solidarity with the people of Assam, I am making a donation from the Gaden Phodrang Trust of the Dalai Lama to support those efforts,” he added.

The flood situation in Assam deteriorated further on Monday with the death of 11 more persons, taking the death toll to 81, officials said, adding that around 48 lakh people have been affected in 32 of the state’s 34 districts.

