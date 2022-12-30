INDIA

Dalai Lama expresses sympathy for China as it goes through tough phase of pandemic

Exiled Tibetan Buddhist religious leader, the Dalai Lama, who is in Bodh Gaya for the Kaal Chakra Puja, on Friday said China is going under a tough situation at present due to Covid and expressed his sympathy as the pandemic has spread across the country, infecting a large number of people.

His statement came a day after a suspected woman Chinese spy was arrested from Bodh Gaya.

The Dalai Lama also said that the Corona pandemic is more dangerous than an atom bomb.

“China is going through a tough situation due to Covid 19 and my sympathy is with the people of China. We have to pray for them. Corona is more dangerous than an atom bomb. Though, we need to make an atom bomb and a pandemic free world,” he said on the second day of his sermons.

“I have been practicing Budh-Chit since childhood. I went under Budh-Chit more after coming to India. The incident of the atom bomb is always painful. How long do we stay under the threat of atom bombs? We have to understand our responsibility for the earth. We have to live under the ruling of Budh,” the Dalai Lama said.

During the second day, more than 60,000 people from across the world assembled in the Kaal Chakra ground of Bodh Gaya and took the Diksha of Bodhisattva. The followers of Buddhism also pray for the long life of the Dalai Lama.

