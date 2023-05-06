On the auspicious occasion of his coronation, Tibetan spiritual leader, The Dalai Lama, has written to King Charles III to offer his warm congratulations.

“May your Majesty live long,” he wrote, “and the people of the UK enjoy happiness and prosperity.”

“Having been privileged to enjoy your friendship for many years, I am confident that you will continue to accomplish this great responsibility with kindness and affection, dedicated to the service of others.”

“Today,” His Holiness added, “the international community is going through very challenging times. I believe we must make concerted efforts to achieve a more compassionate, peaceful world by resolving problems like the gap between rich and poor and protecting the natural environment of this planet that is our only home, in the spirit of the oneness of humanity.”

He concluded his letter: “I wish you every success in meeting the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead in fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of the British people and contributing to the creation of a more peaceful world, free of violent conflict.”

20230506-110204