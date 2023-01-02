INDIA

Dalai Lama greets new Brazilian President

NewsWire
0
0

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama has written to Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to congratulate him on being sworn in once more as the President of Brazil.

“I have had the opportunity to visit your country several times,” he wrote.

“I deeply appreciate the interest people from many walks of life have shown in my efforts to promote an appreciation of basic human values like warm-heartedness and concern for the well-being of our fellow brothers and sisters.

“I also very much appreciate your commitment to eliminating hunger, closing the gap between rich and poor as well as your efforts relating to climate change, particularly in terms of protecting the ecologically important Amazon forests.

“May I wish you every success in fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of the people of Brazil, and in contributing to the development of a happier, more peaceful world,” said the spiritual leader

His Holiness ended his letter with prayers and good wishes for the New Year.

This is Lula da Silva’s third presidential term and his return to power comes after having spent more than a year in prison between 2018 and 2019, due to a controversial sentence that was later annulled by the Supreme Court.

20230102-104603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Will ensure trust of people not only through words, but through...

    Mehrauli Murder: Accused googled blood cleaning method, human anatomy after killing...

    Maharashtra: Congress livid as Didi writes UPA’s epitaph

    PM greets sportspersons on National Sports Day