Dalai Lama greets new Malaysian PM

Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama has written to Anwar Ibrahim to congratulate him on becoming the Prime Minister of Malaysia.

“I had the pleasure of visiting your beautiful country in 1982,”when I was invited to speak on peace and universal responsibility. I was also happy to have the opportunity of exchanging views with the late Prime Minister Tunku Abdul Rahman and other leaders.

“These are very challenging times. It is my hope that Malaysia will continue to prosper and make a significant contribution to the peace and stability of our increasingly inter-connected world.

“I wish you every success in meeting the challenges that lie ahead in fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of the people of Malaysia,” he wrote in the letter.

He ended by offering Ibrahim his prayers and good wishes.

