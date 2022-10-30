INDIALIFESTYLEWORLD

Concerned over a physical attack on her husband, Paul Pelosi, at their home in California, Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama has written to Speaker Nancy Pelosi to express his sympathy.

“I understand that he is expected to make a full recovery,” he wrote, adding: “nevertheless, I pray that his health may soon be completely restored.”

“Media reports indicate that the intruder, who broke into your residence and assaulted your husband, was asking for you. I trust that all necessary steps are being taken to ensure your safety and security.”

“I have the greatest respect for the United States and the democratic freedoms that the American people enjoy. However, it is important that freedom is exercised responsibly. Violence in any form can make no positive contribution to the organisation and development of society, whether in the United States or any other country.”

His Holiness ended his letter by offering his prayers and good wishes to Speaker Pelosi and her family.

