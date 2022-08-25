INDIA

Dalai Lama to visit Delhi today

NewsWire
0
0

Top Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama is set to visit Delhi on Friday after a gap of over three years.

“His holiness the 14th Dalai Lama is departing from Leh on the August 26, 2022 by air to Delhi after his month-long sojourn in Ladakh. The motorcycle of his holiness is expected to leave Photang Gapheling, Jevetsal at 7:30 AM for KBR airport, Leh,” the Ladakh Buddhist Association wrote in a statement.

However, it is not confirmed whether he will hold any meeting with the political leadership.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the Tibetan spiritual leader expressed confidence that soon the time will come when Ladakhis will be able to visit Lhasa (the capital of Tibet) again. He said that Tibetans are seeking “genuine autonomy rather than complete independence”.

