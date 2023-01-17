INDIA

Dalit bodies in TN demand demolition of water tank with human waste

NewsWire
0
0

Dalit political parties and organisations in Tamil Nadu have demanded demolition of the overhead water tank in which human feces was found at Vengaivasal Panchayat in Pudukkottai district.

The overhead water tank was meant for supplying drinking water to the Dalit colony in the panchayat.

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader and Member of Parliament, Thol Thirumavalavan has said that the tank must be demolished without any trace to save the colony from ignominy.

In a social media post, the VCK leader stated that separate overhead water tanks for drinking water supply to Scheduled Caste colonies must be done away with. He also said that if dual tumblers cannot be used for supplying tea and drinking water to people from Scheduled caste communities, then the practice of separate water tanks for Scheduled caste and Dalit colonies must also be discontinued.

The Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), the youth body of the CPI(M) has also demanded that the tank be demolished totally as it had become a symbol of untouchability. The DYFI is planning a massive campaign on January 21 for the demolition of the tank.

Meanwhile, following protests from social workers and Dalit political parties against the local police threatening people from the Scheduled Caste communities to owe up the responsibility of dropping human excreta in water tanks, the case has been transferred to the elite CB-CID of Tamil Nadu police.

20230117-101403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Anurag Thakur hits back at Akhilesh for remark on PM and...

    Four held for murder of two abducted schoolchildren in Kolkata

    Vokkaliga BJP MLAs meet K’taka CM, demand increase in reservation quota

    Complaint lodged against Kannada actor for ‘hurting’ Hindu sentiments