INDIA

Dalit boy thrashed, forced to remove his excreta manually in UP’s Saifai

In a shocking incident, a Dalit minor boy was allegedly thrashed and forced to remove his excreta manually in Saifai in Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah district.

The victim, a Class 11 student, was out to attend nature’s call when the incident took place.

According to the FIR lodged with the Saifai police in connection with the case, the minor had gone to attend nature’s call in Jagram Yadav’s fields.

Infuriated over this, Yadav allegedly thrashed him and forced him to remove the excreta from his field.

The alleged incident took place on July 13 in the Parsana panchayat of the district.

The victim’s father said in the FIR, “Jagram Yadav insulted and attacked all those who opposed the treatment of my 15-year-old son. He also thrashed the boy’s aunt, who was working in nearby fields, for trying to save him.”

Additional SP rural Satyapal Singh said that a case has been registered under the SC/ST Act while adding that Saifai circle officer Nagendra Chaubey is conducting the investigation.

“Jagram Yadav is absconding. Police are conducting raids for his arrest,” he said.

Meanwhile, Yadav has filed a surrender application in the court also.

