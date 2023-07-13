INDIA

Dalit brothers murdered over land dispute in Gujarat

Two Dalit brothers were killed when a group of men from other caste attacked them owing to an alleged land dispute in this Gujarat district, sources said on Thursday.

Aaljibhai Parmar and Manubhai Parmar (both in their 50s) from Samadhiyala village in Chuda tehsil, were assaulted with sharp-edged weapons on Wednesday.

They were immediately rushed to a government hospital where they succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment.

Haresh Dudhat, the Superintendent of Police for Surendranagar district, said that the incident stemmed from a land dispute between the victims and the accused.

There was a pending court matter in relation to this dispute, which will be investigated further, he added.

Dudhat further said that the accused belong to the Kathi-Darbar community.

The incident has sparked outrage and concerns regarding the safety and well-being of Dalit communities in the region.

Authorities are taking the matter seriously, aiming to apprehend the culprits and ensure justice for the victims and their grieving families.

