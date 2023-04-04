INDIA

Dalit intellectuals hail KCR for installing 125-foot statue of Ambedkar

Dalit intellectuals have hailed the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government of Telangana for installing a 125-foot statue of Dr B.R. Ambedkar.

The University Grants Commission’s (UGC) former Chairman Prof Sukhadeo Thorat and other intellectuals visited the statue which is coming up near Hussain Sagar in the heart of Hyderabad and is scheduled to be unveiled on April 14, the birth anniversary of Ambedkar.

They were all praise for Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for paying fitting tribute to the architect of the Indian Constitution by installing his tallest statue.

The statue has come close to the newly-built state Secretariat which has also been named after Ambedkar.

A thanksgiving ceremony was held in the city by various Dalit organizations to thank the Chief Minister for naming the Telangana secretariat after Ambedkar and also for installing a 125-foot statue.

Leaders of Prabuddha Bharat International, Samata Sainik Dal, SC, ST Officers Forum and others attended the meeting.

Thorat said he was feeling proud to be a part of this thanksgiving ceremony. He appreciated KCR, as the Chief Minister is popularly known, for naming the secretariat and installing a statue as a fitting tribute to Ambedkar.

K. Srinivas, editor of Telugu daily Andhra Jyothi said Chief Minister KCR has done what no other Chief Minister could do.

Press Academy Chairman Allam Narayana said that one language and one state was the dream of Baba Saheb Ambedkar and KCR has made this come true by implementing the ideals mentioned in the Constitution.

Former Chief Secretary K. Madhav Rao said that Ambedkar sacrificed his life to bring all core values of humans on one platform.

Delhi Vasanth, Founder, Gramodaya Chamber of Commerce & Technology, said that Baba Saheb Ambedkar is truly the real father of the nation with his innovative ideas for uplifting the downtrodden.

He proposed auction of the thesis “Problem of Rupee” written by Dr Ambedkar as done earlier for Theory of Relativity of Albert Einstein.

Benjamin, Chairman of Saint Paul’s institutions came forward with initial bidding of Rs 1 crore. Vasanth said this process will go for 6 months, inviting different national heads and business heads to globalise the doctrine of “Problem of Rupee”.

