Dalit man assaulted for selling his land

NewsWire
A group of youths, working as property dealers, allegedly attacked a Dalit man here to stop him from selling his land.

They hurled casteist remarks and demanding extortion from him in Lucknow’s Indira Nagar, the police said.

Deen Dayal of Rasoolpur Sadat village under Indira Nagar had sold his land to one Vishal Yadav and the sale deed was registered at the office of registrar in Bakshi Ka Talab recently.

A few days later, Deen Dayal along with Vishal went to the field to show him the land where they were confronted by property dealers Abhijeet Vishen, Pawan Yadav, Anand and 5-6 unidentified persons.

“They surrounded me and called me by my caste and said how I dared to sell the land without paying extortion to them,” the victim said.

“Then they attacked us by opening fire. I was lucky to escape the bullets. Then they attacked us with bricks which injured me and Vishal. The miscreants left the scene warning us not to show up at the land again,” he added.

Indira Nagar SHO Chhatrapal Singh said an FIR has been lodged and probe on.

