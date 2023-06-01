INDIA

Dalit man attacked in Gujarat for wearing ‘fashionable’ attire

NewsWire
0
2

A Dalit man has been attacked in Gujarat’s Banaskantha district by some persons of the upper caste for wearing fashionable clothes and sunglasses.

Jigar Shekhalia was attacked as the upper caste persons felt he was “flying too high these days”. When his mother tried to intervene, the accused also assaulted her and also tore her clothes.

The assault took place on Tuesday night in Mota village, with the victims now receiving medical treatment at a hospital.

Shekhalia lodged a complaint against seven persons, leading to the filing of a First Information Report (FIR) at Gadh police station.

The accused, who carry the Rajput surname, reportedly expressed displeasure at Shekhalia’s stylish dress and eyewear, triggering the incident.

According to the complaint, on Tuesday morning, one of the accused confronted Shekhalia outside his house, threatening him and saying him that he was “flying too high these days”.

Later, six of the alleged perpetrators approached him outside a village temple, wielding sticks and demanding an explanation for his attire.

Following a heated conversation, they attacked.

When Shekhalia’s mother intervened, attempting to save her son, the assailants turned their ire towards her, physically assaulting her and ripping her clothes, the police said.

The accused were booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) relating to rioting, unlawful assembly, outraging the modesty of a woman, voluntarily causing hurt, and using abusive language.

They also face charges under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

No arrests have been made so far.

20230601-202601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Industries in TN’s Tiruppur, Coimbatore affected as migrant workers leave for...

    ‘Veer Bharat Memorial’ to be built in Bhopal, says Shivraj

    Chinese hackers targeting firms with new ransomware: Microsoft

    Men’s National Boxing Championships: Manish, Hussamuddin and Gaurav advance to quarters