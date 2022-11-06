INDIA

Dalit man beaten to death for ‘stealing’ guava in UP

NewsWire
0
0

A Dalit man was allegedly beaten to death in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh district on suspicion of stealing a guava from an orchard in Manena village.

The incident took place on Saturday and the police have registered a case of murder and invoked relevant sections of the SC/ST Act against the two accused — owners of the orchard — named by the family of the victim.

Deputy superintendent of police Abhay Pandey said that both the accused have been arrested.

Satya Prakash, brother of the victim Om Prakash,25, said, “My brother had gone to relieve himself in the forest and while returning home picked up a guava from the ground at the orchard. Seeing the guava in his hand, some of the local men, including Bhimsen and Banwari, the orchard’s owners, thrashed him brutally with lathis and other heavy objects until he lost consciousness. There were innumerable marks on his body.”

Police said that Om Prakash was found lying unconscious on the ground. They rushed him to the district hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

A senior police officer said, “The body has been sent for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway.”

20221106-075404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Situation at Lakhimpur Kheri to be normalised by afternoon: UP top...

    India must remain alert as radical elements in Bangladesh up their...

    Ex-Speaker Horatti, ex-minister Hukkeri win K’taka MLC elections

    Partly to generally cloudy weather in J&K, Ladakh during next 24...