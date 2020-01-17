Dalit, OBC kids to get admission in Atal residential schools

Lucknow, Jan 24 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced that children of Dalit/backward communities, labourers and workers will be admitted to the Atal Residential Schools in the state.

Yogi Adityanath made this announcement while laying the foundation stone for the new schools in 18 divisions on the occasion of Uttar Pradesh Foundation Day.

“The state government will provide funds to the students who are admitted to Atal Residential Schools which will work on the lines of Navodaya Vidyalaya. Sports facilities will also be provided to the students. Special skill training will be provided to the students who are weak in studies,” the Chief Minister said.

Adityanath, while paying tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his first death anniversary in August last year, had announced that the state government will set up residential schools named after Atal Bihari Vajpayee in all 18 divisions of the state.

–IANS

amita/arm