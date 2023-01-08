A man has been arrested on charges of love jihad after his Dalit wife lodged a complaint with the police for rape, sexual exploitation and forced religious conversion.

Married for 11 years, the woman has also named four family members of her husband in her complaint, based on which, an FIR has been lodged against the accused at Cantt police station of Bareilly.

Inspector Balveer Singh said that the woman’s husband, Sadiq has been arrested under IPC sections of rape and harassment as well as sections of Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion. Also, the section of Atrocities Against Scheduled Caste Act has been included in the FIR. Further investigation is underway in the matter, he added.

The 28-year-old complainant was married to one Sadiq in 2011 when she was a minor.

Earlier too, the woman had given a complaint at another police station but the policemen ‘pacified’ things at the time.

