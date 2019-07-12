Dalveer Bhandari among 15-member ICJ that ruled in favour of India

The Hague, July 17 (IANS) India’s Justice Dalveer Bhandari was among the 15-judge International Court of Justice (ICJ) that ruled in favour of India in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case on Wednesday.

ICJ President Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf, from Somalia, read out the judgement that was in favour of India. Yusuf, who was earlier the Vice President, was elected the President on February 6, 2018.

The ICJ Vice President Xue Hanqin is from China.

The other judges are: Peter Tomka (Slovakia), a former President of the court, Ronny Abraham (France), who too is a former President, Mohamed Bennouna (Morocco), Antonio Augusto Cancado Trindade (Brazil), Joan E. Donoghue (the US), Giorgio Gaja (Italy), Julia Sebutinde (Uganda), Patrick Lipton Robinson (Jamaica), James Richard Crawford (Australia), Kirill Gevorgian (Russia), Nawaf Salam (Lebanon) and Yuji Iwasawa (Japan). Philippe Gautier of Belgium was the Registrar of the Court.

Former Supreme Court judge Bhandari has been a judge at the top UN court since April 27, 2012. He was re-elected with more than two-thirds majority on February 6, 2018.

He received 183 of the 193 votes in the General Assembly and secured all the 15 votes in the Security Council to fill the final vacancy on the ICJ.

“Bhandari has been associated with all the cases decided by the ICJ from June 19, 2012 till date. He delivered several separate opinions on various important areas covering maritime disputes, whaling in Antarctica, crime of genocide, delimitation of continental shelf, nuclear disarmament, financing of terrorism, violation of sovereign rights etc.,” the ICJ website says.

In a big victory for India and reprieve for Kulbhushan Jadhav, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Wednesday ordered Pakistan not to execute him and asked it to reconsider the sentence awarded to him by a military court.

