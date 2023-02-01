SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Afghan authorities have inaugurated a dam in Afghanistan’s southern Zabul province to irrigate more than 700 hectares of land, provincial governor Mawlawi Qudratullah Abu Hamza said on Wednesday.

Built at a cost of nearly $100,000 in Tana Sah area at the outskirt of the provincial capital Qalat city, the dam would benefit thousands of families including farmers to bring more land with water to increase their agricultural products, Hamza told reporters.

The reservoir, which was officially inaugurated and put into use on Tuesday, stores 450,000 cubic meters of water and would facilitate farmers to irrigate more than 700 hectares of land in Tana Sah area and its vicinity, the official was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.

Zabul provincial administration would do its best to develop the agriculture sector and facilitate farmers to increase agricultural products in the province, the official said, calling on the international community to help the Afghan administration in the country’s reconstruction process.

