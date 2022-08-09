Serious damage control exercise has begun in Kerala government to pacify Governor Arif Mohammed Khan who, on Monday, refused to sign any document without reading.

Consequent to this, 11 Ordinances awaiting his nod for re-promulgation, expired as the last date for its renewal was Monday. The ordinances also include the one to amend the Lok Ayukta Act.

In February, Khan had inked this and with the Assembly not passing the Bill, the Ordinance lapsed putting Vijayan in a quandary as there is a case before the Lok Ayukta against Vijayan in the way he handled the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund.

Vijayan breathed a sigh of relief as following the tweaking of the rules through the Ordinance in February.

Then the Congress-led opposition had called on Khan and requested him not to sign the Ordinance as it’s against the Constitution besides Leader of Opposition V.D.Satheesan had written two letters to him stating that he should intervene and see the amendment Ordinance should not be inked as it would render the ‘quasi judicial’ body to one which can only bark and can never bite.

And now if the case against Vijayan resurfaces before the Lok Ayukta he could be in for trouble and hence serious interventions are being made now to pacify Khan.

The Left convenor E.P.Jayarajan on Tuesday said with the Governor not signing the Ordinance, nothing more needs to be seen into it.

“There is no friction between the Governor and the government. Extraordinary situations will be turned to ordinary ones and if there are any issues, all things will be sorted out,” said Jayarajan to the media.

Khan who was in Delhi on Monday had reacted sharply by stating that he needs time to apply his mind to study all the Ordinances given to me.

Going a step further he pointed out that ruling through Ordinances is not desirable in a democracy and in the past, the media used to be critical that former President Fakrudhin Ali Ahmed used to sign all Ordinances without looking into it and if the media wants him Ato do the same.

Incidentally, Khan who is on tour is now expected to return to the state capital city only on August 12th and the Vijayan government is hopeful that things will be blown over once he returns.

Sources close to the government points out that Vijayan is expected to make a call on Khan on 12th or the next day and are hopeful of salvaging the situation.

And hence all eyes are on Khan.

In 2021 alone, 142 Ordinances were floated in the state and this year till now 14 have been brought out.

