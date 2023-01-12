Police in the Union Territory of Daman have arrested two persons, Naveen Patel and his brother Ashok Patel, in an extortion case. A scrap dealer had lodged a complaint with the police alleging that the duo extorted money from him.

In a press statement on Thursday, the police stated that a resident of Nani Daman running a scrap business had lodged a complaint with the coastal police station on Wednesday. He alleged that three months ago, Naveen Patel and his brother Ishwar alias Ashok Patel approached him and his partner, and threatened that if the complainant wants to run his scrap business, they will have to pay money every month.

After lodging a complaint, the police initiated an investigation and found evidence in support of the allegation made against Naveen Patel and Ishwar. Both were arrested on Thursday for extortion and insulting and provocative acts by several persons for a common intent.

According to Bharatiya Janata Party sources, in 2015 Naveen Patel was caught on camera manhandling a female councillor for which the BJP had suspended him from the party. A year ago Patel was elected president of the Daman District Panchayat.

