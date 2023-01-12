INDIA

Daman police arrest two brothers for extortion

NewsWire
0
0

Police in the Union Territory of Daman have arrested two persons, Naveen Patel and his brother Ashok Patel, in an extortion case. A scrap dealer had lodged a complaint with the police alleging that the duo extorted money from him.

In a press statement on Thursday, the police stated that a resident of Nani Daman running a scrap business had lodged a complaint with the coastal police station on Wednesday. He alleged that three months ago, Naveen Patel and his brother Ishwar alias Ashok Patel approached him and his partner, and threatened that if the complainant wants to run his scrap business, they will have to pay money every month.

After lodging a complaint, the police initiated an investigation and found evidence in support of the allegation made against Naveen Patel and Ishwar. Both were arrested on Thursday for extortion and insulting and provocative acts by several persons for a common intent.

According to Bharatiya Janata Party sources, in 2015 Naveen Patel was caught on camera manhandling a female councillor for which the BJP had suspended him from the party. A year ago Patel was elected president of the Daman District Panchayat.

20230112-170603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    PM makes false claims, did not touch Manipur’s basic issues: Congress

    Amarinder launches ‘Innovation Mission Punjab’ to attract investors

    Final assault required to march towards terror free J&K: DGP

    Credit Suisse VP mowed down by drunk driver in Pune