Actor Dan Stevens is all set to play the lead in the sequel to the Monster verse movie – ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’, which released in 2021.

Director Adam Wingard, who directed the first part will also be helming the sequel. As per Deadline this is the first major role in the sequel to be casted.

With Dan Stevens leading the second instalment of the movie, it makes this a reunion for him and Wingard. The pair worked together in the thrilling action-horror movie, ‘The Guest’. This movie earned the director-actor duo some of the best reviews of their career.

For now, the plot details of the movie have been kept strictly under wraps but given how the first one went, this one too will likely follow the epic monsters battling it out with each other.

This project is slated to start production within the next couple of months in Australia. ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ was the fourth movie of the monster verse franchise. The first one was ‘Godzilla’, which released in 2014, then came ‘Kong: Skull Island’ in 2017 and the third was the 2019 movie, ‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’. With this sequel, the monster verse will be getting its fifth movie.

Dan Stevens was recently seen in the ‘Gaslit’, where he played the role of Nixon’s White House Counsel John Dean. ‘Gaslit’ was a limited series about the infamous Watergate scandal.

Stevens also played a German-language role in ‘I’m Your Man’. His other work credits include ‘Legion’, ‘Prince’ and ‘Downton Abbey’.