‘Downton Abbey’ actor Dan Stevens will headline the sequel to the 2021 film ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’.

Director Adam Wingard, who helmed the first film from the monsterverse franchise, is returning to direct, with production slated to begin this summer in Australia, reports ‘Deadline’.

As per ‘Deadline’, plot details are being kept under wraps, other than following the film’s larger-than-life monsters and then preparing for their next battle against each other.

‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ helped get audiences back in theatres as it became the second film of the Covid era to cross the $100 million mark at the domestic box office en route to $468 million globally. The number is impressive as it also bowed day-and-date on HBO Max.

Adam and Dan have worked together on the action horror thriller ‘The Guest’. The film earned both some of the best reviews of their careers, while also having major studios taking notice of the potential of the actor and the directir in their future film slates.

Dan, most recently seen as Nixon White House Counsel John Dean in ‘Gaslit’, the Watergate-focused Starz limited series that premiered last month, also received critical praise this year for his German-language performance in Maria Schrader’s film ‘I’m Your Man’.

