Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar was left awestruck looking at the dance performance of ‘DID Super Moms’ contestant Sadika Khan Shaikh on the song ‘Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya’.

She mentioned how the act actually reminded her of the time when late Feroz Khan called her to praise her performance in the film ‘Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya’.

Urmila said: “The act was so beautiful I had tears in my eyes. Definitely, the performance was very moving. In fact, during this act, I was going through a rollercoaster of emotions.”

“At some moments I was in awe and at others, I was getting teary-eyed. Today, I can say that I am proud of the fact that I am a judge on this show and I get the opportunity to see such soul-stirring acts.”

She added: “I still remember, before the launch of this movie, we had held a special screening of the film. I could not go to the screening because I was shooting somewhere else, but I got a call from Feroz Khan that night and he said, ‘You made me cry girl and I don’t like crying.’ This performance reminded me of that moment, so thank you so much.”

The dance reality show, ‘DID Super Moms’, judged by Remo D’Souza, Bhagyashree Dassani and Urmila Matondkar airs on Zee TV.

20220730-145203