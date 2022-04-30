Actress Shamna Kasim, who is better known as Poorna to Tamil audiences, has paid a rich tribute to dance, saying dance has been her oxygen and means everything to her.

Taking to Instagram to post a video clip which in reality was a compilation of some of her dance performances on the occasion of the International Dance Day, Poorna said, “Dance has been my oxygen to me. It means everything to me !!!! My first love has always been dance. It was the first step in my life to really take something seriously.”

The actress, who is known to love dancing big time, also went on to say, “It’s been my passion, my love and everything for me I really hope and wish that my dreams of dance should always get fulfilled.”

The actress will next be seen in director Mysskin’s horror flick, ‘Pisasu 2, in which actress Andrea Jeremiah plays the lead.

