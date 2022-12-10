INDIA

Dandiya row: K'taka BJP leader lodges complaint against Police Commissioner, his wife

The Dandiya sponsorship row has taken a serious turn with BJP leader Manikanth Rathod lodging a complaint in Karnataka Lokayukta against Kalaburagi Police Commissioner Y.S. Ravikumar and his wife, authorities said on Saturday.

According to sources, Police Commissioner Ravikumar’s wife Roopali allegedly sought Rs 3 lakh sponsorship for the dandiya event which was given by the BJP leader. Later, Roopali demanded Rs 3 lakh more which he refused, and then she allegedly got him extradited through her husband.

It is alleged that the dandiya programme was organised by Police Commissioner Ravikumar’s wife Roopali and her friends on a grand scale on October 30 at a private club in Kalaburagi.

Rathod made a public statement against the Police Commissioner’s wife and also released an audio clip of his alleged conversation with her in which she can be heard asking for money.

After lodging a complaint with Lokayukta, Rathod has sought action against the Police Commissioner and his wife.

Former Congress MLA Allamaprabhu Patil has questioned the morality of demanding sponsorship from the BJP leader and urged for thorough investigation.

