Dane van Niekerk is ‘Pumped Up’ after bagging a deal with RCB in WPL auction

South Africa’s Dane van Niekerk was thrilled after she was picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore for her base price of INR 30 lakh to play in the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL).

The South African expressed her joy on social media after getting picked by RCB in the players auction on Monday.

“WOW… absolutely PUMPED!! Thank you.. the IPL team I supported since day one! A dream come true!” she tweeted.

Van Niekerk, who has not played international cricket since September 2021, left out of South Africa’s T20 World Cup squad due to not meeting Cricket South Africa’s fitness requirements of passing the two-kilometre trial. She is currently at the tournament as a part of a commentary panel.

As per the reports, Cricket South Africa is willing to give Van Niekerk a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) to play in the inaugural WPL.

20230214-113202

