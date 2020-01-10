Dane Van Niekerk to lead Proteas Women in World T20

Johannesburg, Jan 14 (IANS) Leg-spinner Dane Van Niekerk, who has not played a T20I since February 2019, will be leading South Africa in the upcoming Women’s World T20 in Australia. The squad consists of 11 players who were part of the last edition of the tournament held in 2018.

26-year-old Niekerk proved her fitness during the Women’s Big Bash League, where she played 11 games for Sydney Sixers, scoring 125 runs and picking up nine wickets.

“It’s a group that has the talent, youth, experience and desire to help us win the T20 World Cup,” head coach Hilton Moreeng said.

“We have assembled a team that we feel can hold their own against anyone in the world and it will be important that we carry that belief into the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. The players we have at our disposal are some of the best and most promising players in women’s cricket globally and we will make sure that we give them the best tools to succeed on this big stage.”

South Africa will open their pool campaign against England in Perth, then followed by Thailand, Pakistan and West Indies in the tournament which begins on February 21 and runs until March 8.

“Good luck to Dane and her team who I am sure will do everything possible to make the country proud and reignite the spirit that almost took them to the ICC Women’s World Cup Final in 2017,” commented CSA Acting Director of Cricket, Graeme Smith.

“Many of our senior players are household names in T20 tournaments in Australia and England and they will set the tone for the rest of the team,” he added.

Squad: Dane Van Niekerk (c), Laura Wolvaardt, Lizelle Lee, Mignon Du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus, Chloe Tryon (vc), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Tumi Sekhukhune, Trisha Chetty, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Nadine De Klerk, Nondumiso Shangase

