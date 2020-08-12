Danforth woman robbing a senior now in custody

The Toronto Police Service has arrested a woman involved in theft from a senior victim from the Danforth Road and Laurel Avenue area.

It was alleged that the said woman was attending a home to assist the older person and stealing his belongings on a regular basis. Over the course of multiple years, she had befriended the victim and gained his trust.

She has been charged with Theft Under $5,000.

She is scheduled to appear in court at 1911 Eglinton Avenue East on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at 2 p.m., in room 407.

The Police believe there may be other victims involved, so they have requested anyone with related information to contact 416-808-4100, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com, Facebook Leave a Tip page, or text TOR and the message to CRIMES (274637).