Canindia News

Danforth woman robbing a senior now in custody

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE011

The Toronto Police Service has arrested a woman involved in theft from a senior victim from the Danforth Road and Laurel Avenue area.

It was alleged that the said woman was attending a home to assist the older person and stealing his belongings on a regular basis. Over the course of multiple years, she had befriended the victim and gained his trust.

She has been charged with Theft Under $5,000.

She is scheduled to appear in court at 1911 Eglinton Avenue East on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at 2 p.m., in room 407.

The Police believe there may be other victims involved, so they have requested anyone with related information to contact 416-808-4100, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com, Facebook Leave a Tip page, or text TOR and the message to CRIMES (274637).

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN

Cop booked for filming woman taking bath at Yatra camp

CanIndia New Wire Service

Man charged in liquor store theft

CIEDITOR-SABRINA

Ex-Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi’s son arrested

CanIndia New Wire Service

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More