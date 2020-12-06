Canindia News

Danger looming over Raj govt again as Cong smug over Maha situation?

With Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot claiming that the BJP is once again trying to topple the Congress government in the desert state, danger seems to be looming large as some rebellion is said to be simmering among a section of party leaders.

However, even though the BJP has rejected the charge, things do not seem to be smooth after rebellion by a section of Congress led by then Deputy CM and Rajasthan Congress unit chief Sachin Pilot in July this year. Sachin is lying low since his open rebellion against Gehlot’s leadership.

Party sources say that Gehlot may be reminding the Congress central leadership about Pilot’s “misadventure” which the Congress survived a few months ago and that the state government was safe only in his hands amid talks that after Ahmed Patel’s demise Gehlot may be shifted to Delhi to keep a balance between the old and new guard in the Congress.

On the other hand, the party asserts that Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra is safe as the alliance defeated BJP in Legislative Council polls recently even though Nationalist Congress Party leader Sharad Pawar’s remarks vis-a-vis Rahul Gandhi have not gone down well with the Congress.

Pawar had said in an interview that Rahul lacks consistency, after which the Congress made it known that adverse comments against Congress leaders were not appreciated.

In Maharashtra, the Uddhav Thackeray government has completed one year in office and the Chief Minister has claimed it will remain in power for five years.

Pawar too has said that the MVA government will not only run for full five years but also lay the foundation for its rule in the next 25 years.

However, the Congress will have to keep a wary eye as it has already lost power to the BJP in Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka due to rebellion by a section of its MLAs since July 2019.

